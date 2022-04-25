Strong Price Hits $29.82 on Top Exchanges (STRONG)

Strong (STRONG) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Over the last seven days, Strong has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. Strong has a market cap of $4.12 million and $675,852.00 worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Strong coin can currently be bought for about $29.82 or 0.00076964 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001716 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00044937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,847.27 or 0.07347909 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000164 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00044556 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Strong

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official message board is medium.com/@strongblockio . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Strong using one of the exchanges listed above.

