Tadpole Finance Reaches Market Cap of $965,351.69 (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (TAD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $965,351.69 and approximately $26,270.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 9.3% against the dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.19 or 0.00010344 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tadpole Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.09 or 0.00044658 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,004.49 or 0.07416605 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00046251 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance’s official website is tadpole.finance/index.html . The official message board for Tadpole Finance is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance’s official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tadpole Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tadpole Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tadpole Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tadpole Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tadpole Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.