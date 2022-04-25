Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Director Sells $2,576,551.08 in Stock

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) Director Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,576,551.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,585,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,562,360.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Riverstone Energy Partners V, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 18th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 128,039 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $2,574,864.29.

On Thursday, April 14th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 237,001 shares of Talos Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.94, for a total transaction of $4,725,799.94.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 62,843 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $1,205,328.74.

On Tuesday, March 8th, Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 4,000,000 shares of Talos Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $69,640,000.00.

TALO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28. Talos Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 2,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 21,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Talos Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Talos Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

