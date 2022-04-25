Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.95. 10,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 295,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a P/E ratio of -119.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.40 million. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.

