Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Stock Price Down 8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating) fell 8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.95. 10,922 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 295,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.47.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.44.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.52 million, a P/E ratio of -119.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.
In related news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 69.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TH. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 10.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 87,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Target Hospitality by 210.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 82,600 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 165.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in Target Hospitality by 0.4% during the third quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 3,724,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after buying an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality during the third quarter valued at $41,000. 19.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 15,528 beds across 27 communities, which include 26 owned and 1 leased; and operates 1 community not owned or leased by the company.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Target Hospitality (TH)
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.