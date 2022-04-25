TD Securities Increases Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$87.00

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$87.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Desjardins upgraded Rogers Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $77.60.

NYSE RCI opened at $57.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $44.19 and a one year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.98 and its 200-day moving average is $50.40.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Rating ) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Rogers Communications will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.396 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 63.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $168,909,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 551.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,889,978 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $134,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,191 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,028,468 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $429,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,445 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $67,140,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 21.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,980,742 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $303,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,408 shares in the last quarter. 42.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

