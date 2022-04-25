Telcoin (TEL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $6.25 Million

Telcoin (TEL) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $319.23 million and $6.25 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Telcoin has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Telcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Telcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00032910 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00103511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Telcoin Coin Profile

Telcoin (TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,990,249,278 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Telcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Telcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.