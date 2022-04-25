Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Director Sells $187,495.44 in Stock

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:TDC opened at $43.74 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $37.35 and a 12 month high of $59.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The firm had revenue of $475.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of Teradata by 341.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $88.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

