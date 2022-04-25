Ternium (NYSE:TX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ternium is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela. It create value with our customers, jointly improving competitiveness and productivity, through a highly efficient industrial and technological base and a global commercial network. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Ternium from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.60.

Shares of TX opened at $43.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.89. Ternium has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $56.86.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 23.77%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ternium will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This is an increase from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 5.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is 4.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ternium by 1,980.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Ternium in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Ternium by 33.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ternium SA manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

