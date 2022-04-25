Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 766.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Tesla by 0.5% during the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $325.00 price objective on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $960.41.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $933.56, for a total transaction of $3,267,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 67,871 shares of company stock worth $61,335,952. 25.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TSLA opened at $984.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $546.98 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $988.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $937.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $984.77.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

