Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.75 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $223.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $215.50 million and the highest is $239.87 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $227.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $931.01 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $884.10 million to $1.01 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $203.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.06 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 22.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on TCBI. StockNews.com cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4,210.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.4% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,362. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $51.07 and a one year high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.54 and a 200-day moving average of $61.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.64.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

