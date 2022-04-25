Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Reduced by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 262.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 542.9% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $220.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $181.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $207.90.

TXN traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $172.93. 385,611 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,043,431. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $161.04 and a fifty-two week high of $202.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.32. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total value of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

