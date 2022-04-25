The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $387.08.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $455.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $385.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $413.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Get Home Depot alerts:

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 173.1% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 71 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $5.42 on Wednesday, hitting $304.94. The stock had a trading volume of 4,368,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,145. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. Home Depot has a one year low of $293.59 and a one year high of $420.61. The stock has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $318.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.99.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $1.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

About Home Depot (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.