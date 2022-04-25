The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,964,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,465,491,000 after purchasing an additional 609,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,756,000 after buying an additional 1,529,332 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,021,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $293,695,000 after buying an additional 144,147 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,337,000 after buying an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,705,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,876,000 after buying an additional 1,310,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IPG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 4,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total value of $150,767.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 76,417 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,172 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IPG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.60. 48,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,960,729. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.38 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 32.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

