The Sandbox (SAND) Reaches One Day Volume of $503.60 Million

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.73 or 0.00006743 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Sandbox has a total market cap of $3.16 billion and $503.60 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Sandbox has traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.42 or 0.00275200 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.60 or 0.00263299 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About The Sandbox

The Sandbox (CRYPTO:SAND) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,158,437,853 coins. The Sandbox’s official message board is medium.com/sandbox-game . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Sandbox’s official website is www.sandbox.game/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

The Sandbox Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Sandbox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Sandbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

