The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.00.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after purchasing an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after acquiring an additional 360,294 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after acquiring an additional 72,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after acquiring an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.33. 12,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,816. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.64. Timken has a fifty-two week low of $55.32 and a fifty-two week high of $92.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Timken will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.05%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

