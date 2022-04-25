Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.5% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 319.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

TMO traded down $22.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $538.38. 90,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,225. The stock has a market cap of $210.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $565.34 and a 200 day moving average of $598.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.32. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile (Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.