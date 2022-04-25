TMX Group (TSE:X) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$163.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TMX Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$148.25.

X stock traded up C$1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching C$127.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,227. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. TMX Group has a 1 year low of C$121.42 and a 1 year high of C$145.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$130.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$129.62.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$248.38 million. Analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

