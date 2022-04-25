TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 8.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 95,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 120,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.
TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)
Featured Stories
- Hasbro Insider Bets Big On Stock Rebound
- The Coca-Cola Company Gets KO’d After Stunning Quarter
- Schwab Stock Can Be Caught Down Here
- Snap Up Some Snap-On On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Time to Buy any Dip in Prologis Stock
Receive News & Ratings for TNR Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TNR Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.