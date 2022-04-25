TNR Gold (CVE:TNR) Shares Down 8.3%

TNR Gold Corp. (CVE:TNR – Get Rating) traded down 8.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 95,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 120,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.74 million and a P/E ratio of -6.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05.

TNR Gold Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. It holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

