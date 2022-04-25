Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 0.5%

Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.89. Approximately 1,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 3,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.90.

The stock has a market cap of $9.74 million, a PE ratio of 47.26 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

Get Tofutti Brands alerts:

Tofutti Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TOFB)

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and internationally. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate-coated crispy cones; bars; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products comprising frozen crepes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tofutti Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tofutti Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.