Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.29

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.29, with a volume of 1900 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The firm has a market capitalization of $906.87 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.09.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

About Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.