Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH) Price Target Raised to C$123.00

Toromont Industries (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$118.00 to C$123.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Toromont Industries to C$126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Toromont Industries from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$123.50.

TIH opened at C$119.54 on Thursday. Toromont Industries has a one year low of C$97.76 and a one year high of C$124.25. The company has a market cap of C$9.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.09, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$115.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$111.97.

Toromont Industries ( TSE:TIH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.17 by C$0.11. The firm had revenue of C$956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Toromont Industries will post 4.9299999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from Toromont Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.00%.

In other news, Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.75, for a total value of C$1,137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$235,462.50. Also, Director Wayne S. Hill sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.00, for a total value of C$295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,377,700. Insiders sold a total of 27,300 shares of company stock valued at $3,138,100 over the last three months.

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

