Torrid (NYSE:CURV) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Get Rating) shares rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.48 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 21,542 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 600,287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.03.

CURV has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Torrid from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Torrid from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Torrid from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Torrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.39.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33.

Torrid ( NYSE:CURV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $313.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.60 million. Torrid’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Torrid Holdings Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Torrid during the fourth quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Torrid Company Profile (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid and Torrid Curve brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

