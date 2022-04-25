TotemFi Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $14,397.00 (TOTM)

TotemFi (TOTM) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 25th. One TotemFi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0738 or 0.00000182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TotemFi has traded down 6.8% against the US dollar. TotemFi has a total market capitalization of $451,252.45 and approximately $14,397.00 worth of TotemFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001721 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00044335 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,990.86 or 0.07381556 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00046199 BTC.

About TotemFi

TotemFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,113,675 coins. TotemFi’s official Twitter account is @TotemFi

TotemFi Coin Trading

