Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Insider Buys A$75,500.00 in Stock

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Rating) insider Michael Jefferies purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$75,500.00 ($55,514.71).

Michael Jefferies also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Michael Jefferies purchased 1,000,000 shares of Touch Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$163,000.00 ($119,852.94).

Touch Ventures is a private equity and capital venture firm specializing in post revenue and later stage companies and early stage opportunities. The firm seeks to invest in retail innovation, consumer, finance and data. It seeks to invest minimum $10 million. AP Ventures Limited is based in Sydney, Australia.

