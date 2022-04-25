Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL) Insider Buys A$75,500.00 in Stock

Touch Ventures Limited (ASX:TVL – Get Rating) insider Michael Jefferies purchased 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, with a total value of A$75,500.00 ($55,514.71).
Michael Jefferies also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 11th, Michael Jefferies purchased 1,000,000 shares of Touch Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.16 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of A$163,000.00 ($119,852.94).
About Touch Ventures
