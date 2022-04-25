Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU) Director Purchases C$22,687.94 in Stock

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) Director Janet Weiss bought 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$66.34 per share, with a total value of C$22,687.94. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$566,800.42.
Shares of Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$62.98 on Monday. Tourmaline Oil Corp. has a 52-week low of C$23.70 and a 52-week high of C$66.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$47.57. The firm has a market cap of C$20.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84.
Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.43 by C$0.83. The company had revenue of C$1.53 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 7.5178631 EPS for the current year.
TOU has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$62.85.
Tourmaline Oil Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
