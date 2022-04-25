Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “

TTD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $99.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $59.44 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 208.56, a PEG ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.78 and a 200 day moving average of $79.12.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $395.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.64 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 9,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total transaction of $713,323.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock worth $1,778,114 over the last three months. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 53,353,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,889,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 21.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,373,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,783,739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509,355 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,068,993,000 after purchasing an additional 177,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,603,000 after purchasing an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

