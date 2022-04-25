Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71. 387,115 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,417,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIG. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Transocean presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.98.

Get Transocean alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day moving average is $3.68.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $621.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.84 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 23.16%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Transocean news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Transocean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Essex LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 399,843 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 64,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $111,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.