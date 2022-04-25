Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) Shares Up 6.7%

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.33. 10,149 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 348,277 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.62.
Several research firms have commented on TCDA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Tricida in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tricida in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tricida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $629.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 584.92, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.15.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCDA. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $22,324,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $17,054,000. Bleichroeder LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the third quarter worth about $6,032,000. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Tricida in the fourth quarter worth about $11,922,000. Finally, Stonehill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tricida by 540.9% in the fourth quarter. Stonehill Capital Management LLC now owns 916,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 773,895 shares in the last quarter. 88.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA)
Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of veverimer (TRC101), a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed Phase III trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.
