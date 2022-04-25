Trifast (LON:TRI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $102.50

Trifast plc (LON:TRI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102.50 ($1.33) and last traded at GBX 102.50 ($1.33), with a volume of 30934 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110 ($1.43).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Trifast in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Get Trifast alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.57, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of £139.49 million and a P/E ratio of 17.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 120.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 138.17.

Trifast plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and distributes industrial fasteners, and category C components to distributors and original equipment manufacturer assemblers. The company offers screws and bolts, nuts, washers, circlips, seals, rings, spacers, pillars, security fasteners, pins and keys, tooling and driver bits, and fasteners for sheet metal and plastic, as well as enclosure, plastic, and other hardware products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.