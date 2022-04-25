Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as low as $66.69 and last traded at $72.90, with a volume of 423795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.
In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06.
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.
Triumph Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:TBK)
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.
