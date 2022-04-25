Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $107.00 to $90.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Triumph Bancorp traded as low as $66.69 and last traded at $72.90, with a volume of 423795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.55.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TBK. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $152.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Triumph Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Triumph Bancorp from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Triumph Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.85.

In related news, Director Harrison B. Barnes purchased 1,000 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.86 per share, for a total transaction of $94,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBK. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 176.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 657,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,301,000 after purchasing an additional 419,869 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,759,000 after purchasing an additional 372,573 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 617.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 349,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,875,000 after purchasing an additional 300,930 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,137,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,443,000 after purchasing an additional 179,060 shares during the period. Finally, THRC Management LLC bought a new position in Triumph Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.06.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.09). Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Factoring, Payments, and Corporate.

