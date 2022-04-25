TriumphX Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRIX)

TriumphX (TRIX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, TriumphX has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. TriumphX has a market capitalization of $8.64 million and $152,135.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TriumphX coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033384 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.72 or 0.00103919 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

TriumphX Profile

TriumphX (CRYPTO:TRIX) is a coin. TriumphX’s total supply is 9,999,982,296 coins and its circulating supply is 5,122,191,387 coins. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx . The official website for TriumphX is trix.deeple.io . TriumphX’s official Twitter account is @TrixTriumphX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TriumphX aims to provide a decentralised exchange to conduct peer-to-peer (P2P) trading without the need for hefty fees and to lose control of their digital in-game assets. “

Buying and Selling TriumphX

