Truist Financial Lowers HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $250.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $310.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HCA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $277.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $296.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.05.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded up $3.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $213.86. 29,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,618,212. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.92. The firm has a market cap of $64.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $196.22 and a 1-year high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 303.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total value of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total transaction of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 22.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $1,240,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 15.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 611,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,182,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

