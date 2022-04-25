Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $48.92

Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $48.92 and last traded at $49.60, with a volume of 70994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.89.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.38.

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.55.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Truist Financial’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.21 per share, for a total transaction of $592,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Truist Financial by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 292,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 663,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,888,000 after buying an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,780,000 after buying an additional 19,705 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,202,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,519,000 after purchasing an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

