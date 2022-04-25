Truist Financial Raises Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target to $95.00

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. MKM Partners upped their price target on Continental Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price target on Continental Resources from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Continental Resources from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Continental Resources from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.74.

Shares of CLR opened at $58.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.84. Continental Resources has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $66.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.89.

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 20.18%.

In related news, President Jack H. Stark sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.68, for a total value of $1,592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Jack H. Stark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.13, for a total value of $3,006,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,250 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

