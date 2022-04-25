U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Grandfield & Dodd LLC

Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 428,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up 1.5% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hikari Tsushin Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,323,000. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,785,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 822,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,311,000 after buying an additional 7,416 shares during the period. Finally, Keb Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.08.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 307,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,990,814. The firm has a market cap of $74.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $63.57.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.66%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

