Umbrella Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $611,462.00 (UMB)

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last week, Umbrella Network has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Umbrella Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0805 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. Umbrella Network has a market capitalization of $5.96 million and approximately $611,462.00 worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Umbrella Network

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 498,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,060,182 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Umbrella Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Umbrella Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Umbrella Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

