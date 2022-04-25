Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its position in Unilever by 11.8% in the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 167,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,029,000 after acquiring an additional 17,705 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Unilever by 59.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 424,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,419,000 after acquiring an additional 158,772 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth $4,542,000. GFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Unilever by 7.4% in the third quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 185,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after acquiring an additional 12,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in Unilever by 54.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 107,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after acquiring an additional 37,710 shares in the last quarter. 16.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.82. The stock had a trading volume of 182,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,670,766. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Societe Generale upgraded Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Unilever in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.51.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

