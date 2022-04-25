Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €24.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Rese…

Uniper (ETR:UN01 – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.81) price objective from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s price target suggests a potential downside of 1.40% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on UN01. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.50 ($22.04) price target on Uniper in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.00 ($34.41) price objective on Uniper in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group set a €39.00 ($41.94) target price on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €39.30 ($42.26) price target on shares of Uniper in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €32.24 ($34.67).

Shares of ETR:UN01 remained flat at $€24.34 ($26.17) on Monday. 269,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,956. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €25.81 and its 200-day moving average is €34.66. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.22. Uniper has a 12-month low of €16.05 ($17.26) and a 12-month high of €42.45 ($45.65).

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

