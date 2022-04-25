United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.78

United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.78 and last traded at $7.78, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.03.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UMC. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com lowered United Microelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Nomura downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Microelectronics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.15.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.99.

United Microelectronics ( NYSE:UMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. United Microelectronics had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Microelectronics Co. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 367,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,199,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Microelectronics by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC)

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Wafer Fabrication and New Business segments. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services.

