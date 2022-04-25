United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Billion

Brokerages expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $7.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.36 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.93 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

UNFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, March 10th. CL King initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

In other news, CEO J Alexander Douglas, Jr. acquired 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.23 per share, with a total value of $99,982.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 1,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $84,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in United Natural Foods by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.22. The company had a trading volume of 469,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,559. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.03. United Natural Foods has a 52-week low of $30.61 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

