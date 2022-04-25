UREEQA Trading 5% Lower Over Last Week (URQA)

UREEQA (URQA) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 25th. UREEQA has a total market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $9,088.00 worth of UREEQA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UREEQA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UREEQA has traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00044772 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.61 or 0.07413640 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000161 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00045299 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

UREEQA’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,700,089 coins. UREEQA’s official Twitter account is @ureeqa_inc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UREEQA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UREEQA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UREEQA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

