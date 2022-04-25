Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.

Get Urstadt Biddle Properties alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 36,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.