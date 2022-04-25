Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 4,688 shares.The stock last traded at $16.95 and had previously closed at $17.15.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $690.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.52.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2145 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.56%.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)
Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.
