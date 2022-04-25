USDJ Market Capitalization Tops $14.85 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 25th. USDJ has a market cap of $14.85 million and $4.66 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDJ coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded up 0.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002483 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00044760 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,010.77 or 0.07474445 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000160 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.99 or 0.00044674 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

