V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,331 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.10% of V.F. worth $28,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in V.F. by 2.4% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in V.F. by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get V.F. alerts:

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $54.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The company has a market cap of $21.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. V.F. Co. has a 1 year low of $51.02 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut V.F. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on V.F. from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Williams Capital cut V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, V.F. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

In other news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.50 per share, with a total value of $193,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V.F. Profile (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.