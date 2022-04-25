v.systems (VSYS) Trading 3.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days

v.systems (VSYS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. v.systems has a market cap of $27.90 million and approximately $2.03 million worth of v.systems was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, v.systems has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One v.systems coin can now be bought for about $0.0110 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

v.systems Coin Profile

v.systems (VSYS) is a SPoS coin that uses the SPoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 11th, 2019. v.systems’ total supply is 4,480,110,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,541,501,561 coins. v.systems’ official message board is medium.com/vsystems. v.systems’ official Twitter account is @VSYSCoin. v.systems’ official website is www.v.systems.

According to CryptoCompare, “V SYSTEMS is a project led by Sunny King, the creator of Proof of Stake consensus. The project brings in expertise from the world's top database scientists and mathematicians with a mission to use consensus algorithm innovation and distributed database cloud platform to solve one of the core problems in the development of the blockchain industry: scalability and stability. Supernode Proof-of-Stake (SPoS) consensus is Sunny King's new innovation, it is designed with enough incentives for supernodes to upgrade hardware and therefore continuously improve the network performance to support large scale growth of decentralized applications. “

Buying and Selling v.systems

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as v.systems directly using U.S. dollars.

