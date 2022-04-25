Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Sold by Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.

Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VSS. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,562,000 after acquiring an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,719,000 after acquiring an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,676,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 818,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,581,000 after acquiring an additional 138,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 236,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,658,000 after acquiring an additional 91,319 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VSS traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,257. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.87 and a fifty-two week high of $142.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.07.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.