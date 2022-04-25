Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 208.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,928 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 0.8% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Collective Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $110.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,873,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,247,765. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $101.37 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.66.

