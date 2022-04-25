Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Boosted by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $2,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 51,744 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period.

Shares of VAW traded down $5.01 on Monday, reaching $183.56. 10,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 136,078. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.93. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $171.56 and a 12 month high of $201.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

