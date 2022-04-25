Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BND. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.83. 253,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,706,713. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.10 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.