Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $20.22

Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $20.22 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 2269 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.45.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $817.74 million, a PE ratio of 34.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Varex Imaging ( NASDAQ:VREX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Varex Imaging had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $198.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VREX. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Varex Imaging during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 127.0% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 26.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 9.0% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Varex Imaging by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares in the last quarter.

Varex Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:VREX)

Varex Imaging Corporation designs and manufactures X-ray imaging components. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction and computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, heat exchangers, ionization chambers, and buckys.

